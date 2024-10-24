Back to top

Skechers (SKX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Skechers (SKX - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.35 billion, up 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion, representing a surprise of +1.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Skechers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $566 million compared to the $617.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa: $625.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $531.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.16 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Sales- Total Wholesale: $1.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.
  • Sales- Total Direct-to-Consumer: $931.70 million versus $955.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
  • Sales- International- Direct-to-Consumer: $530.30 million compared to the $524.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.
  • Sales- International- Wholesale: $901.40 million versus $874.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Domestic- Wholesale: $514.60 million compared to the $446.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales- Domestic- Direct-to-Consumer: $401.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $412.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
Shares of Skechers have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

