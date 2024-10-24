Back to top

Coursera (COUR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Coursera (COUR - Free Report) reported $176.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to -$0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.94 million, representing a surprise of +1.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +400.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coursera performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total registered learners: 162 million compared to the 160.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of Degrees Students: 26,400 compared to the 24,088 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Paid Enterprise Customers: 1,564 versus 1,525 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Consumer: $102.30 million compared to the $102.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Degrees: $13.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
  • Revenues- Enterprise: $60.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Gross Profit- Consumer: $55.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.16 million.
  • Gross Profit- Degrees: $13.40 million versus $13.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Enterprise: $42.30 million versus $40.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Coursera have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

