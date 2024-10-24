Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Byline Bancorp (BY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) reported revenue of $101.84 million, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.67 million, representing a surprise of +0.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Byline Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 52% compared to the 53% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $8.96 billion compared to the $8.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs of loans and leases: 0.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.
  • Net Interest Income: $87.46 million compared to the $86.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net gains on sales of loans: $5.86 million compared to the $6.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $14.39 million versus $14.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fees and service charges on deposits: $2.59 million versus $2.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management and trust income: $1.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.97 million.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $1.14 million compared to the $1.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Byline Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Byline Bancorp have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise