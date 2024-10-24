Back to top

Compared to Estimates, WSFS (WSFS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

WSFS Financial (WSFS - Free Report) reported $267.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $1.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $264.67 million, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WSFS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.8% versus 3.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 59.9%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $90.16 million compared to the $88.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $177.50 million compared to the $176.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of WSFS have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

