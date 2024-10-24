Back to top

Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Weyerhaeuser (WY - Free Report) reported $1.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.9%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion, representing a surprise of -2.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Real Estate & ENR: $89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.2%.
  • Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales: $206 million compared to the $214.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Wood Products: $1.24 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.7% change.
  • Revenue- Timberlands: $493 million compared to the $468.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.
  • Wood Products Segment- Structural lumber- Third party net sales: $451 million versus $433.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.9% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Timberlands: $122 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.02 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Wood Products: $91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $154.95 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated Items: -$54 million compared to the -$91.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Wood Products- OI- GAAP: $27 million compared to the $100.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Timberlands- OI- GAAP: $57 million versus $53.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Real Estate & ENR- OI- GAAP: $51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.41 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate & ENR: $77 million versus $72.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

