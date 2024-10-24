Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PCB Bancorp (PCB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.34 million, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +15.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PCB Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $2.78 billion versus $2.81 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 57.6% compared to the 59.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-Performing Loans: $6.61 million versus $7.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-Performing Assets: $7.08 million compared to the $7.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.64 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $22.72 million compared to the $22.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for PCB Bancorp here>>>

Shares of PCB Bancorp have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PCB Bancorp (PCB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise