Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MidWestOne (MOFG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, MidWestOne (MOFG - Free Report) reported revenue of $47.32 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +3.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MidWestOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% versus 2.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 70.3% compared to the 68.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $37.52 million versus $36.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for MidWestOne here>>>

Shares of MidWestOne have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise