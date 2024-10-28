Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Tactile Systems Technology?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications.
Tactile Systems Technology ( earns a #3 (Hold) 10 days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 4, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.19 a share. TCMD Quick Quote TCMD - Free Report)
TCMD has an Earnings ESP figure of +7.04%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.19 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
TCMD is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure.
Zoetis ( is another qualifying stock you may want to consider. ZTS Quick Quote ZTS - Free Report)
Zoetis, which is readying to report earnings on November 4, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.47 a share, and ZTS is 10 days out from its next earnings report.
For Zoetis, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 is +0.69%.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, TCMD and ZTS could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
Image: Bigstock
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Tactile Systems Technology?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) 10 days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 4, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.19 a share.
TCMD has an Earnings ESP figure of +7.04%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.19 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
TCMD is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. Zoetis (ZTS - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
Zoetis, which is readying to report earnings on November 4, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.47 a share, and ZTS is 10 days out from its next earnings report.
For Zoetis, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 is +0.69%.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, TCMD and ZTS could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>