We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Monolithic (MPWR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power (MPWR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $3.96 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 28.6%. Revenues are expected to be $600.1 million, up 26.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Monolithic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Storage and Computing' will likely reach $146.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Consumer' will reach $50.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.2% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Automotive' reaching $98.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Enterprise Data' should arrive at $213.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +116% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Industrial' will reach $36.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Communication' at $52.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monolithic here>>>
Shares of Monolithic have experienced a change of -4.7% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MPWR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>