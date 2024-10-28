Back to top

Barnes Group (B) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Barnes Group (B - Free Report) reported $387.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $372.66 million, representing a surprise of +4.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -76.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Barnes Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $155.86 million versus $157.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $231.93 million compared to the $214.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.6% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Industrial- Non-GAAP: $11.55 million versus $16.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Aerospace- Non-GAAP: $36.32 million compared to the $34.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Barnes Group have returned +18.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

