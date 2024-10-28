Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Avantor (AVTR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR - Free Report) reported $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of -0.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Avantor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Bioscience Production: $542.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $550.65 million.
  • Revenue- Laboratory Solutions: $1.17 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Laboratory Solutions: $151.50 million compared to the $155.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate: -$14.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$17.46 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Bioscience Production: $138.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $143.89 million.
Shares of Avantor have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

