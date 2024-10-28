Back to top

HCA (HCA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) reported revenue of $17.49 billion, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.05, compared to $3.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.49 billion, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.97.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HCA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue per Equivalent Admission: $17,381 compared to the $17,443.14 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Equivalent Admissions: 1.01 billion compared to the 998.83 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Equivalent Patient Days: 4.82 million compared to the 4.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of hospitals: 187 versus 188 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Licensed Beds at End of Period: 49,890 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49,579.
  • Average Length of Stay: 5 versus 5 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers: 125 compared to the 123 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Patient Days: 2,690.72 Days versus 2,695.25 Days estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Admissions: 562.1 million versus 562.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of HCA have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

