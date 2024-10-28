Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Lakeland Financial (LKFN - Free Report) reported revenue of $61.19 million, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +4.60%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lakeland Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 49.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49.6%.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $11.92 million compared to the $11.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Lakeland Financial have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

