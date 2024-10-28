Back to top

Energy Fuels (UUUU) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $6.17, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's stock has climbed by 10.97% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.1 million, down 53.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $50.3 million, which would represent changes of +8.33% and +32.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Energy Fuels holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UUUU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


