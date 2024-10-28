We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) ending at $99.15, denoting a -1.36% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 6% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.57, indicating an 850% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.12 billion, up 19.31% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $16.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.06% and +25.67%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower within the past month. Right now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 50.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.9.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.