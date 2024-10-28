We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why BlackBerry (BB) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $2.39, indicating a -1.24% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.
The the stock of cybersecurity software and services company has fallen by 4.72% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 19, 2024. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 300%.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $603 million, representing changes of -140% and -29.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 33.33% increase. Right now, BlackBerry possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.