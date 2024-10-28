We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Copa Holdings (CPA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) closed at $100.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.
The the stock of holding company for Panama's national airline has risen by 7.47% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 20, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.48, down 20.73% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $860.34 million, indicating a 0.85% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.62 per share and revenue of $3.48 billion, which would represent changes of -12.92% and +0.66%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Copa Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% higher. Copa Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Copa Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.75.
It is also worth noting that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 15, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.