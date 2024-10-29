Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Bank of Marin (BMRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $27.16 million, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.3 million, representing a surprise of -0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bank of Marin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 2.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 75.2% compared to the 74.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $3.54 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.51 billion.
  • Total non-accrual loans: $39.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.26 million.
  • Net interest income: $24.27 million compared to the $24.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total non-interest income: $2.89 million compared to the $2.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $24.44 million versus $24.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Bank of Marin have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

