New York Community Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Provisions Jump Y/Y
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 loss per share of 69 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents. It reported earnings of $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.
Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The results were primarily affected by a significant rise in provisions for credit losses and slightly higher expenses. A fall in non-interest income and lower net interest income (NII), as well as subdued loan demand, were additional concerns. However, growth in deposit balance acted as a tailwind.
The results excluded certain non-recurring items. After considering these, the net loss available to common shareholders was $289 million. The net income to common shareholders was $199 million in the prior-year quarter.
NYCB’s Revenues Decline, Expenses Rise
Quarterly revenues were $623 million, which declined 40.2% from the prior-year quarter. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $622 million.
NII was $510 million, down 42.2% from the prior-year quarter. The net interest margin of 1.79% declined from 3.27% reported in the previous quarter.
Non-interest income was $113 million, which declined 29.4% from the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to net loan administration income reductions, net gain on loan sales and securitizations and lower fee income.
Non-interest expenses of $716 million increased marginally year over year.
The efficiency ratio was 105.96%, which increased from 56.15% reported in the year-ago quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates deteriorating profitability.
New York Community’s Loans Decline, Deposits Rise
Total loans and leases held for investment declined 4.6% sequentially to $71.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.
Nonetheless, as of the same date, total deposits increased 1.8% sequentially to $83 billion.
NYCB’s Credit Quality Deteriorates
Non-performing assets were $2.5 billion, which increased significantly from $446 million as of Sept. 30, 2023.
Also, the provision for credit losses was $242 million, which increased substantially from $62 million in the prior-year quarter. Net charge-offs were $240 million, which increased significantly from $24 million in the prior-year quarter.
NYCB’s Capital Ratios: Mixed Bag
As of Sept. 30, 2024, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.76%, which increased from 9.60% as of Sept. 30, 2023. The total risk-based capital ratio was 13.92%, which increased from 11.09% in the prior-year quarter.
The leverage capital ratio declined year over year to 7.32% from 7.92%.
Our View on NYCB
New York Community’s rising expenses will likely hinder its bottom-line growth. Additionally, its deteriorating asset quality and geographic concentration might act as headwinds. However, a steady rise in deposit balance offered some support.
NYCB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performances of Other Banks
Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line plunged 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Higher non-interest income and a sequential increase in deposit balances support VLY’s results. On the other hand, a substantial rise in provisions, lower NII and loan balance and a slight rise in expenses act as spoilsports.
Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s (HTH - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings of 46 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. However, the bottom line declined 19.3% from the prior-year quarter.
HTH’s results benefited from higher non-interest income and a reversal of provisions. Higher deposits and an improvement in capital ratios were other positives. However, a decline in NII, lower loans and a rise in expenses were spoilsports.