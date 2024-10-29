Waste Connections Shares Decline 3% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Waste Connections, Inc. ( WCN Quick Quote WCN - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimates. See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Better-than-expected earnings did not impress investors, as the WCN stock declined 2.5% since the release of results on Oct. 23.
Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.4 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% and increased 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.2% and grew 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
WCN shares have gained 36.3% over the past year, outperforming the 28.8% rally of the
industry it belongs to. One Year Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Segmental Information for WCN
The Solid Waste Collection segment’s revenues grew 7.2% year over year to $1.6 billion and met our estimate. The Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment’s revenues grew 10.4% from the year-ago quarter to $776.9 million and outpaced our expectation of $447.1 million.
The Solid Waste Recycling segment’s revenues increased 65.1% on a year-over-year basis to $63.3 million. The figure beat our estimate of $50.2 million. The Intermodal and Other segment’s revenues surged 93.2% from the year-ago quarter to $69.7 million, which outpaced our expectation of $44.2 million.
The E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery, and Disposal segment’s revenues soared more than 100% from the year-ago quarter to $154.2 million, surpassing our estimate of $64.6 million.
Waste Connections’ Operating Results
Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $787.4 million, up 17.3% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.7%, which increased 120 basis points from the year-ago quarter.
Operating income totaled $475.3 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $353 million.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of WCN
Waste Connections exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $78.4 million compared with $78.7 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $6.7 billion, flat with the previous quarter.
In the reported quarter, WCN generated $558.3 million in cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow was $316.3 million. Capital expenditure totaled $272.1 million. The company paid out $65.7 million worth of dividends in the quarter.
WCN’s Raised 2024 Outlook
For 2024, Waste Connections raised its revenue guidance to $8.9 billion from the $8.85 billion given during the previous quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.85 billion, which is lower than the company’s guidance. WCN’s adjusted EBITDA and margin are expected to be $2.91 billion and 32.7%, respectively.
Waste Connections carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here . Earnings Snapshot of WCN’s Peers Omnicom Group Inc. ( OMC Quick Quote OMC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
OMC’s earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and rose 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $3.9 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 2.3% and grew 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Equifax Inc. ( EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
EFX’s adjusted earnings (excluding 72 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.8 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increasing 5.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but grew 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Image: Bigstock
Waste Connections Shares Decline 3% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimates.
See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Better-than-expected earnings did not impress investors, as the WCN stock declined 2.5% since the release of results on Oct. 23.
Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.4 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% and increased 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.2% and grew 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
WCN shares have gained 36.3% over the past year, outperforming the 28.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.
One Year Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Segmental Information for WCN
The Solid Waste Collection segment’s revenues grew 7.2% year over year to $1.6 billion and met our estimate. The Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment’s revenues grew 10.4% from the year-ago quarter to $776.9 million and outpaced our expectation of $447.1 million.
The Solid Waste Recycling segment’s revenues increased 65.1% on a year-over-year basis to $63.3 million. The figure beat our estimate of $50.2 million. The Intermodal and Other segment’s revenues surged 93.2% from the year-ago quarter to $69.7 million, which outpaced our expectation of $44.2 million.
The E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery, and Disposal segment’s revenues soared more than 100% from the year-ago quarter to $154.2 million, surpassing our estimate of $64.6 million.
Waste Connections’ Operating Results
Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $787.4 million, up 17.3% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.7%, which increased 120 basis points from the year-ago quarter.
Operating income totaled $475.3 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $353 million.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of WCN
Waste Connections exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $78.4 million compared with $78.7 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $6.7 billion, flat with the previous quarter.
In the reported quarter, WCN generated $558.3 million in cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow was $316.3 million. Capital expenditure totaled $272.1 million. The company paid out $65.7 million worth of dividends in the quarter.
WCN’s Raised 2024 Outlook
For 2024, Waste Connections raised its revenue guidance to $8.9 billion from the $8.85 billion given during the previous quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.85 billion, which is lower than the company’s guidance. WCN’s adjusted EBITDA and margin are expected to be $2.91 billion and 32.7%, respectively.
Waste Connections carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earnings Snapshot of WCN’s Peers
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
OMC’s earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and rose 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $3.9 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 2.3% and grew 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
EFX’s adjusted earnings (excluding 72 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.8 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increasing 5.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but grew 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.