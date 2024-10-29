Back to top

Ford Motor (F) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) reported revenue of $43.07 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.2 billion, representing a surprise of +4.52%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ford Motor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wholesale Units - Ford Blue: 721 thousand compared to the 711.13 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Wholesale Units - Ford Pro: 342 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 352.04 thousand.
  • Wholesale Units - Ford Model e: 32 thousand compared to the 26.36 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit: $43.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Revenues- Ford Credit: $3.13 billion versus $2.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit: $544 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $458.20 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue: $1.63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro: $1.81 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Next: -$10 million compared to the -$33.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate Other: -$201 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$203.43 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Model e: -$1.22 billion compared to the -$1.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Ford Motor have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

