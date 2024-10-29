We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Macy's (M) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Macy's (M - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $15.51, demonstrating a +0.78% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.
The department store operator's stock has climbed by 0.92% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.61% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Macy's in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Macy's to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.74 billion, indicating a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $22.14 billion, indicating changes of -22.29% and -4.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Macy's is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Macy's is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.58, which means Macy's is trading at a discount to the group.
The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.