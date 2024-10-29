Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Brixmor (BRX) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Brixmor Property (BRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $320.68 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was -1.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brixmor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $319.99 million versus $320.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $0.69 million compared to the $0.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +253.6% year over year.
  • Income (loss) attributable to common stockholders- Diluted: $0.32 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.22.
Shares of Brixmor have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

