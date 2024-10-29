Back to top

Welltower (WELL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Welltower (WELL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.06 billion, up 23.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04, the EPS surprise was +6.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Welltower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income: $69.05 million compared to the $63.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $1.51 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $430.49 million versus $411.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $44.61 million versus $37.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.7% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.73 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.40.
Shares of Welltower have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

