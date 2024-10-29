Camping World (CWH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Camping World (
CWH Quick Quote CWH - Free Report) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +85.71%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Unit sales - New vehicle: 19,943 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,281. Unit sales - Used vehicle: 14,065 compared to the 14,992 average estimate based on two analysts. Average gross profit per unit - Used vehicles: $5,771 compared to the $4,947.60 average estimate based on two analysts. Average selling price - Used vehicles: $31,798 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29,984.01. Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles: $5,586 versus $5,790.29 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans: $50.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles: $824.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $722.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles: $447.24 million compared to the $458.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.2% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club: $10.90 million compared to the $12.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net: $166.26 million compared to the $160.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail: $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other: $224.84 million compared to the $233.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Camping World here>>>
Shares of Camping World have returned -14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Camping World (CWH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Camping World (CWH - Free Report) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +85.71%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Camping World here>>>
- Unit sales - New vehicle: 19,943 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,281.
- Unit sales - Used vehicle: 14,065 compared to the 14,992 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average gross profit per unit - Used vehicles: $5,771 compared to the $4,947.60 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average selling price - Used vehicles: $31,798 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29,984.01.
- Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles: $5,586 versus $5,790.29 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans: $50.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles: $824.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $722.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles: $447.24 million compared to the $458.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.2% year over year.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club: $10.90 million compared to the $12.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net: $166.26 million compared to the $160.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail: $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other: $224.84 million compared to the $233.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
Shares of Camping World have returned -14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.