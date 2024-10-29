Compared to Estimates, V.F. (VFC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

V.F. (
Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe: $1.01 billion versus $941.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change. Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $392.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $423.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Revenue- Outdoor: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Revenue- Work: $219.51 million compared to the $222.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year. Revenue by Brand- Timberland: $475.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $453.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%. Revenue by Brand- Dickies: $152.40 million versus $151.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change. Revenue by Brand- Vans: $667.40 million compared to the $616.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year. Revenue- Active: $879.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $917.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.7%. Revenue by Brand- The North Face: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year. Segment profit (loss)- Work: $20.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.72 million. Segment profit (loss)- Outdoor: $287.41 million compared to the $253.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Compared to Estimates, V.F. (VFC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
V.F. (VFC - Free Report) reported $2.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +46.34%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how V.F. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

- Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe: $1.01 billion versus $941.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.
- Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $392.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $423.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
- Revenue- Outdoor: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Work: $219.51 million compared to the $222.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
- Revenue by Brand- Timberland: $475.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $453.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
- Revenue by Brand- Dickies: $152.40 million versus $151.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.
- Revenue by Brand- Vans: $667.40 million compared to the $616.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Active: $879.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $917.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.7%.
- Revenue by Brand- The North Face: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
- Segment profit (loss)- Work: $20.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.72 million.
- Segment profit (loss)- Outdoor: $287.41 million compared to the $253.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of V.F. have returned -14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.