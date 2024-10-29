Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Agilysys (AGYS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Agilysys (AGYS - Free Report) reported $68.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +30.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agilysys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Products: $10.53 million compared to the $10.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.7% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Subscription and maintenance: $41.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.
  • Net revenue- Professional services: $16.32 million compared to the $16.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.2% year over year.
Shares of Agilysys have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

