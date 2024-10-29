Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Safehold (SAFE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Safehold (SAFE - Free Report) reported revenue of $90.71 million, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.89 million, representing a surprise of -0.21%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Safehold performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating lease income: $16.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Interest income from sales-type leases: $67.12 million versus $66.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.
  • Other income: $4.55 million compared to the $4.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38% year over year.
  • Interest income - related party: $2.38 million versus $2.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net income (Loss) per share- Diluted: $0.27 versus $0.37 estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Safehold have returned -12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

