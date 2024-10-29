Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Encompass Health (EHC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Encompass Health (EHC - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was +9.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Encompass Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net patient revenue per discharge: $20,987 compared to the $21,135.79 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Discharges: 62,715 versus 61,412 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation: $1.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
  • Revenues- Outpatient and other: $34.80 million compared to the $32.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year.
Shares of Encompass Health have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

