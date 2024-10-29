Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, NBT (NBTB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) reported revenue of $148.08 million, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $144.7 million, representing a surprise of +2.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NBT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.3% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $45.77 million versus $43.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $102.31 million compared to the $100.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of NBT have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

