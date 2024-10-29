Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Transcat (TRNS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) reported revenue of $67.83 million, up 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.69 million, representing a surprise of -4.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Transcat performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Distribution Sales: $23.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
  • Revenue- Service Revenue: $44.08 million versus $45.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
  • Gross Profit- Distribution: $6.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.92 million.
  • Gross Profit- Service: $14.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.10 million.
Shares of Transcat have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

