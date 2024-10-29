Back to top

Image: Bigstock

UFP Industries (UFPI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) reported $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. EPS of $1.64 for the same period compares to $2.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion, representing a surprise of -7.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UFP Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Retail: $635.57 million compared to the $660.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Construction: $534.63 million compared to the $608.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Packaging: $401.63 million versus $422.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.7% change.
Shares of UFP Industries have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

