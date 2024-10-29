Back to top

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) reported $149.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $1.17 for the same period compares to $1.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $156.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was -17.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Merchants Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Average Earning Assets: $17.70 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.62 billion.
  • Total capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio: 12.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.1%.
  • Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio: 11.7% compared to the 11.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Loan servicing fees (costs), net: -$1.51 million versus $2.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Syndication and asset management fees: $1.83 million compared to the $3.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other income: -$1.93 million versus $4.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage warehouse fees: $1.62 million compared to the $2.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $16.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.05 million.
  • Gain on Sale of Loans: $16.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.70 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $132.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.42 million.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

