Stay Ahead of the Game With Markel Group (MKL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Markel Group (MKL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $21.97 per share, indicating an increase of 32.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.74 billion, representing an increase of 2.8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Markel Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Net investment income' stands at $228.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Earned premiums' will likely reach $2.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Earned Premiums- Reinsurance' will reach $262.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Earned Premiums- Insurance' to reach $1.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined Ratio' will reach 96.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 99.1%.
Shares of Markel Group have demonstrated returns of -0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MKL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.