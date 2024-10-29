We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q3 Potential of Invitation Home (INVH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Invitation Home (INVH - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $659.53 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Invitation Home metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Management Fee Revenues' should arrive at $16.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +391.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rental revenues' at $643.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $176.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $170.70 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Invitation Home have returned -4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, INVH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.