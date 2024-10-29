Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 29, 2024

  • The Boeing Company ((BA - Free Report) ) shares fell 2.8% after announcing a $22 billion stock offering to support finances amid a worker strike.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ((TSM - Free Report) ) shares fell 4.3% after halting shipments to a China-based chip designer due to a chip found in a Huawei AI processor, which the U.S. restricts over security concerns.
  • Moderna, Inc. ((MRNA - Free Report) ) shares climbed 3.2% after the company announced it had initiated a phase 3 trial for a treatment targeting non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation ((ON - Free Report) ) rose 1.4% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share.

