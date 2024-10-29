Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Incyte (INCY) Q3 Earnings

Incyte (
INCY Quick Quote INCY - Free Report) reported $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.8%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was -4.46%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Incyte performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Product royalty revenues: $156.88 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $146.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%. Net product revenues- Iclusig: $29.75 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $28.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Revenues- Product revenues: $962.99 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $933.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23%. Net product revenues- Pemazyre: $20.66 million versus $22.15 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Net product revenues- Minjuvi/ Monjuvi: $31.44 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $33.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +276.6%. Net product revenues- Opzelura: $139.27 million compared to the $130.77 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.7% year over year. Net product revenues- Jakafi: $741.18 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $717.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%. Net product revenues- Zynyz: $0.69 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $0.93 million. Royalty revenues- Olumiant: $34.80 million compared to the $35.22 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year. Royalty revenues- Tabrecta: $5.93 million versus $5.96 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.2% change. Royalty revenues- Jakavi: $115.74 million compared to the $104.65 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year. Royalty revenues- Pemazyre: $0.41 million compared to the $0.84 million average estimate based on seven analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Incyte here>>>
Shares of Incyte have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Incyte (INCY) Q3 Earnings
Incyte (INCY - Free Report) reported $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.8%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was -4.46%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Incyte performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Incyte here>>>
- Revenues- Product royalty revenues: $156.88 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $146.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.
- Net product revenues- Iclusig: $29.75 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $28.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
- Revenues- Product revenues: $962.99 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $933.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23%.
- Net product revenues- Pemazyre: $20.66 million versus $22.15 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
- Net product revenues- Minjuvi/ Monjuvi: $31.44 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $33.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +276.6%.
- Net product revenues- Opzelura: $139.27 million compared to the $130.77 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.7% year over year.
- Net product revenues- Jakafi: $741.18 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $717.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
- Net product revenues- Zynyz: $0.69 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $0.93 million.
- Royalty revenues- Olumiant: $34.80 million compared to the $35.22 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
- Royalty revenues- Tabrecta: $5.93 million versus $5.96 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.2% change.
- Royalty revenues- Jakavi: $115.74 million compared to the $104.65 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.
- Royalty revenues- Pemazyre: $0.41 million compared to the $0.84 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Incyte have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.