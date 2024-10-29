Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Check Point (CHKP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) reported $635.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $2.25 for the same period compares to $2.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $635.43 million, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Check Point performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions: $395.80 million compared to the $392.28 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Software updates and maintenance: $239.30 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $238.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Revenues- Products and licenses: $118.90 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $116.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Revenues- Security Subscriptions: $276.90 million versus $280.78 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
Shares of Check Point have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

