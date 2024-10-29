McDonald's (MCD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

McDonald's (
MCD Quick Quote MCD - Free Report) reported $6.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $3.23 for the same period compares to $3.19 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.8 billion, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.18.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change: 0.3% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change: -2.1% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of -0.9%. Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change: -3.5% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide: 42,819 versus 42,830 estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total: $2.66 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total: $4.09 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $4.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Revenues- Total Other revenues: $124 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $89.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.5%. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $349 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $228.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.1%. Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets: $1.78 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- U.S. $822 million compared to the $822.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Operated Markets: $1.49 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenues- Total Company-owned and operated sales and Franchised revenues- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $810 million compared to the $707.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for McDonald's here>>>
Shares of McDonald's have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
McDonald's (MCD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) reported $6.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $3.23 for the same period compares to $3.19 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.8 billion, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.18.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for McDonald's here>>>
- Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change: 0.3% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change: -2.1% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of -0.9%.
- Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change: -3.5% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide: 42,819 versus 42,830 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total: $2.66 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
- Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total: $4.09 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $4.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
- Revenues- Total Other revenues: $124 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $89.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.5%.
- Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $349 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $228.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.1%.
- Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets: $1.78 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- U.S. $822 million compared to the $822.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Operated Markets: $1.49 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
- Revenues- Total Company-owned and operated sales and Franchised revenues- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $810 million compared to the $707.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.8% year over year.
Shares of McDonald's have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.