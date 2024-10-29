For the quarter ended September 2024, Novartis (
Novartis (NVS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna- US: $226 million compared to the $218.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
- Net sales- Cardiovascular, renal and metabolic- Leqvio- ROW: $97 million versus $99.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade- US: $306 million versus $285.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
- Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- US: $993 million versus $819.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.5% change.
- Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist- Total: $534 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $523.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
- Revenues- Net sales to third parties: $12.82 billion versus $12.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
- Revenues- Solid Tumors- Kisqali- Total: $787 million compared to the $795.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40% year over year.
- Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya- Total: $130 million versus $130.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.9% change.
- Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- Total: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto- Total: $1.87 billion versus $1.90 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change.
- Revenues- Established Brands- Galvus Group- Total: $159 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $143.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.
- Revenues- Established Brands- Exforge Group- Total: $174 million versus $174.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
Shares of Novartis have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.