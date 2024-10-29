For the quarter ended September 2024, MSCI (
Compared to Estimates, MSCI (MSCI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2024, MSCI (MSCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $724.71 million, up 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.86, compared to $3.45 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $713.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.77, the EPS surprise was +2.39%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how MSCI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes: $1.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.70 billion.
- Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions: $906.80 million compared to the $906.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions: $2.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.20 billion.
- Total Retention Rate: 94.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95.7%.
- Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate: $83.64 million versus $82.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.
- Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total: $168.62 million compared to the $163.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Analytics: $172.38 million compared to the $165.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets: $63.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $65.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +77.2%.
- Operating Revenues- Index: $404.88 million compared to the $403.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring: $12.32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.7%.
- Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees: $168.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $163.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.
- Operating revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions: $223.95 million versus $224.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
Shares of MSCI have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.