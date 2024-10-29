Back to top

Masco (MAS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Masco (MAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.98 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion, representing a surprise of +0.07%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Masco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Plumbing Products: $1.22 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products: $764 million versus $772.50 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
  • Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products: $242 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $234.24 million.
  • Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products: $138 million compared to the $139.24 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Plumbing Products: $240 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $234.26 million.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Decorative Architectural Products: $138 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.26 million.
Shares of Masco have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

