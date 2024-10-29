Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Civista Bancshares (CIVB - Free Report) reported $38.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +20.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Civista Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent): 3.2% versus 3.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): 70.2% compared to the 75.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $29.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.49 million.
  • Net gain on sale of loans: $1.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.90 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $9.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.11 million.
Shares of Civista Bancshares have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

