Compared to Estimates, American Tower (AMT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
American Tower (AMT - Free Report) reported $2.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. EPS of $2.64 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion, representing a surprise of -8.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.54.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance: 41,928 versus 42,064 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total - Ending Balance: 147,299 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 172,777.
- Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International: 5.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.5%.
- Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada: 5% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Geographic Revenues- Total International: $918 million versus $1.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.9% change.
- Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada: $1.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
- Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific: $6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $239.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -98%.
- Geographic Revenues- Europe: $213 million versus $202.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
- Geographic Revenues- Latin America: $403 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $426.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%.
- Total operating revenues- Data Centers: $234 million versus $231.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
- Total operating revenues- Services: $52 million versus $55.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +100% change.
- Total operating revenues- Total Property: $2.47 billion compared to the $2.71 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.
Shares of American Tower have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.