Sysco (SYY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Sysco (SYY - Free Report) reported $20.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was -3.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sysco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International Foodservice Operations: $3.79 billion versus $3.80 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Revenue- U.S. Foodservice Operations: $14.36 billion versus $14.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Sales- Other: $282 million versus $308.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.
  • Sales- SYGMA: $2.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
  • SYGMA- Gross Profit: $163 million compared to the $156.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Other: $72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.36 million.
  • Operating income (GAAP)- SYGMA: $18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.13 million.
  • Operating income (GAAP)- Other: $9 million versus $11.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sysco have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

