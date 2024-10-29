Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Camden National (CAC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Camden National (CAC - Free Report) reported $44.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.5%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.9 million, representing a surprise of +2.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Camden National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent): 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 64.2% compared to the 63.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $11.41 million versus $11.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $33.59 million compared to the $33.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Camden National have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

