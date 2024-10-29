Back to top

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT - Free Report) reported $64.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.69 million, representing a surprise of -0.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $62.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.
  • Revenues- Other income: $1.78 million versus $1.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.35 versus -$0.26 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

