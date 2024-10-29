Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI - Free Report) reported $139.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.8 million, representing a surprise of -1.18%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Northwest Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.2% versus 64.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 3.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $13.42 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.51 billion.
  • Total noninterest (loss)/income: $27.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.48 million.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.96 million.
  • Trust and other financial services income: $7.92 million compared to the $7.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other operating income: $1.03 million versus $3.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges and fees: $15.93 million compared to the $15.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $111.30 million compared to the $110.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income from bank-owned life insurance: $1.43 million compared to the $1.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Northwest Bancshares have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

