Flowserve's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Flowserve Corporation's ( FLS ) third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of 62 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line increased 24% year over year. Results benefited primarily from higher revenues generated in the quarter. Flowserve's total revenues of $1,133 million beat the consensus estimate of $1,127 million. The top line increased 3.5% year over year. Sales increased 4% on a constant-currency basis. Aftermarket sales increased 2.1% year over year (up 2.8% on a constant-currency basis) to $577.3 million. Original equipment sales totaled $555.8 million, reflecting an increase of 5% year over year (up 5.2% on a constant-currency basis). Total bookings amounted to $1.2 billion, reflecting an increase of 12.7% (up 13.4% on a constant-currency basis) year over year. The backlog at the end of the quarter was $2.8 billion, up 3.7% sequentially. Segmental Details of FLS
Flowserve currently has two reportable segments, Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:
Revenues from the Flowserve Pumps Division segment were $782.1 million, up 2.1% year over year. Our estimate was $784.3 million. Bookings increased 20.7% year over year to $886.6 million. Segmental operating income was $109.3 million, up 39.6% year over year.
Revenues from the Flow Control Division segment were $353.1 million, up 6.8% year over year. Our estimate was $345.6 million. Bookings of $318.4 million decreased 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. The segment’s operating income was $46.7 million, up 7.4% year over year. Margin Profile of FLS
In the third quarter, Flowserve’s cost of sales was relatively flat year over year at $776 million. Gross profit increased 12.4% year over year to $357.1 million and the margin increased 250 basis points (bps) to 31.5%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $259 million, up 2.8% year over year.
Operating income increased 46.8% year over year to $103.2 million. The operating margin was 9.1%, up 270 bps year over year. The effective tax rate was 22.8%. Flowserve’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the third quarter, Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $611.7 million compared with $545.7 million at the end of 2023. Long-term debt (due after one year) was $1.17 billion, relatively stable from its level at the end of 2023.
In the first nine months of 2024, the company generated net cash of $228 million from operating activities compared with $131.1 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $52.2 million, up 9.9% year over year. During the same period, the company used $82.8 million for distributing dividends and repurchased shares worth $20.1 million. 2024 Guidance of FLS
Flowserve continues to expect a 4-6% increase in revenues from the year-ago level. The company currently anticipates earnings per share (on a reported basis) to be between $2.15 and $2.35 compared with the earlier guided range of $2.25-$2.45. Adjusted earnings per share are still estimated to be in the band of $2.60–$2.75.
The adjusted tax rate is projected to be approximately 21%. The company forecasts net interest expense and capital expenditure to be in the range of $60-$65 million and $75-$85 million, respectively. Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Flowserve's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
