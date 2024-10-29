We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
High Costs Hurt LUV's Bottom Line in Q3: Cost Pressure to Stay in Q4
Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues in the third quarter of 2024, the results of which were unveiled last week. Despite the outperformance, non-fuel unit costs (cost per available seat mile excluding fuel, oil and profit-sharing expenses and special items) were very high, increasing 11.6% year over year. This increase was responsible for the bottom line plummeting 60.5% year over year.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
In the third quarter, expenses on salaries, wages and benefits increased 12.5% year over year. The same increased 12.8% in the first nine months of the year. The deals inked by the company with various labor groups contributed to this increase.
Southwest Airlines Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Southwest Airlines Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote
Expenses on maintenance materials and repairs, landing fees and rental repairs apart from depreciation and amortization also increased significantly, resulting in the double-digit year-over-year rise in non-fuel unit costs in the September quarter.
With fuel costs declining in the September quarter (down 9.4% at LUV), due to oil prices moving southward, non-fuel unit costs have been high at other airline companies as well. At Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) total operating expenses, including special items, increased 6% year over year in the September quarter. Salaries and related costs rose 13%. This increase was due to higher wages stemming from the contract with pilots that was ratified in March 2023. Average fuel price per gallon (adjusted) fell 9% to $2.53. Non-fuel unit costs increased 7%.
At American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) , expenses on salaries, wages and benefits increased 3.1%. The labor deal, inked with its pilots last year, contributed to this increase. Expenses on aircraft fuel and taxes decreased 10.4% to $2.87 billion. Average fuel price per gallon (including related taxes) decreased to $2.50 from $2.91 a year ago. Consolidated operating costs per available seat mile (excluding fuel and special items) increased 2.8% to 13.39 cents.
Coming back to Southwest Airlines, cost pressure is expected to stay in the final quarter of 2024 as well due to high labor and maintenance costs. LUV’s management expects non-fuel unit costs to increase in the 11-13% band in fourth-quarter 2024, from fourth-quarter 2023’s actuals.
LUV’s Zacks Rank
Currently, Southwest Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.